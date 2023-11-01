The Chicago-Style Pizza Pot Pies You Don't Have To Travel For

You've probably enjoyed chicken pot pie and maybe shepherd's pie, but have you indulged in pizza pot pie? It might not sound familiar, but you've probably seen the decadent dish in viral TikTok and Instagram posts. You know, the ones where a bread bowl is turned right side up, then a plate is removed to reveal a mountain of melted gooey cheese. That's the pizza pot pie, and we can't think of a way to make the already comforting meal any better.

What exactly is under that pile of melted mozzarella or provolone cheese? This Chicago delicacy is a pizza-style chicken pot pie with meaty sauce filled with seasonings and vegetables surrounded by pizza-style dough. And, just like you can with a regular pizza pie, you can customize the dish's sauce, fillings, and toppings to meet your taste buds' preferences.