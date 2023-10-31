Peanut Pumpkins Are The Sweeter Variety You Should Try For Roasting

Named for the peanut-shaped growths that cover their pinkish-orange outer shells, peanut pumpkins are an heirloom variety of squash that offer visual, textural, and flavorful appeal. While they may look strange and creepy, the peanut-shaped nodules that sprout up and spread over the peanut pumpkin's surface are actually a sign of its sweetness.

Just as excess calcium produced by bones leads to bone spurs, the peanut blisters on peanut pumpkins are sugar deposits. So, the more textured, beige blistering you see on a peanut pumpkin, the sweeter its deep orange flesh will be when you cut it open and cook it. Despite its late arrival to the North American pumpkin scene in the mid-'90s, peanut pumpkins come from a centuries-old seed variety harvested in France and named "Brodé Galeux d'Eysines," or "embroidered with scabs from Eysine" in English.

Peanut pumpkins are a large variety, often weighing between 10 and 20 pounds, with ample orange flesh that becomes supple and tender when cooked, offering a rich, sweet flavor described as lying somewhere between sweet potato and apple. Their novel appearance also has decorative value; they'd make a beautifully textured addition to a Thanksgiving spread, and they'd also make a unique substitute for a standard jack-o'-lantern. In fact, you can carve letters or images into their unmarked flesh and blisters will grow into the grooves of the carvings!