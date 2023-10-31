What Happens If Your Butter Is Too Hot When Making Hollandaise Sauce?

We have a classic hollandaise sauce recipe you can try, with plenty of tips to make your brunch a success. First, melt the butter and allow it to cool to nearly room temperature while you prepare the egg mixture. In our recipe, Tasting Table's Jennine Rye recommends whisking egg yolks with lemon juice by hand, as does Mary Berry. When the eggs have doubled in volume, they go over a simmering water bath to cook them slightly, and when thickened, they're removed from the heat before whisking in the melted butter.

These tips should prevent your sauce from getting overheated, but if you should notice droplets of butter pooling on the sauce — the first sign of breaking — simply whisk a little harder to cool it or add a tablespoon of cold milk or heavy cream. And if everything has got too hot, simply place the bowl over an ice bath and whisk as fast as you can until the sauce is smooth again. A critical point to remember is not to leave your prepared hollandaise on the burner while waiting to serve it, as this could lead to the butter overheating, too. Instead, consider using a pre-warmed insulated cup. This nifty trick ensures that your sauce remains as smooth and shiny as it was the moment you stopped whisking, guaranteeing a picture-perfect plate and a premium taste.