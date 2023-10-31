Think Twice Before Swapping The Flour Of Your Bread Recipe

Flour is a key component of how your bread will end up in both flavor and texture. Some freshly milled flours can add notes of butter, grass, and spice to your finished loaf and can help you sample some of the best-tasting bread you've ever buttered at home.

When it comes to choosing from the many types of flour available to bakers, do your homework. Breadmaking is a science, after all. Bread flour offers a higher count of protein and gluten which can help you make a chewier loaf, while all-purpose flour is better suited for baked goods that don't require rising time. Consider the protein present in the flours you are substituting for the best chance of success, and remember that any bran in the flour can change how your bread turns out, just as how different flours can soak up more or less water when added to your dough. One-to-one flour substitutions using chickpea, oat, buckwheat, or almond flour could be detrimental to your recipes, so consider swapping out only a small portion of the initial amount of flour, adjust liquid as needed, and take notes so your loaves are even better the next time you set out to bake in the kitchen.