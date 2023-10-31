Use Canned Crab For Deluxe Chowder Soup That's Deliciously Easy

Crab and corn chowder may sound like one of those recipes that requires a luxurious amount of both time and ingredients. Thankfully, you can improvise your way into a more convenient and economical version of this dish by using canned crab. Tucking canned crab into your next batch of chowder can brighten even the bleakest of days, and when served with freshly toasted pieces of crusty bread, you'll be able to put a satisfying meal on the table with little fuss.

Though recipes calling for crab may scream excess or celebration, you don't need to wait until your next anniversary or work promotion to feast on the fancy crustacean. In under 40 minutes, you can be on your way to ladling steaming, comforting bowls of crab-enhanced chowder to serve to hungry guests. Topped with a dollop of homemade crème fraîche, this delicious and convenient recipe cuts no corners when it comes to decadence, and your pocketbook will thank you for your prudent choice of ingredients.