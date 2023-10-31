Sea Lettuce Is The Bright Ocean Leafy Green With A Peppery Taste

When most people talk about eating their greens, they're referring to dark leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, bok choy, Swiss chard, and arugula — all of which are grown on land. But there's a whole world of other green veggies out there, and you'll find them in our oceans. Referred to by the United Nations as blue foods, the vegetables that grow down in the deep blue sea come in an assortment of colors — from red to brown, and, as mentioned before, green.

Among them are ocean-bred alternatives to your pickles, green beans in the form of sea beans, kombucha in the form of kombu-cha, and even your lettuce. Sea lettuce (Ulva lactuca) is just one of the many ocean vegetables that have been enjoyed by Indigenous coastal communities around the world for generations — namely in Okinawa, Japan, a Blue Zone that is home to some of the longest-living people in the world. But the connection between Blue Zones and blue foods like sea lettuce is by no means a coincidence.

Unlike the lettuce that grows on land, sea lettuce is superpowered by the same benefits the ocean grants other edible seaweeds, including omega-3s, zinc, iron, and vitamins A, D, and B12, along with a surprising peppery and umami flavor. What's perhaps the most impressive thing about sea lettuce, along with other blue foods, is that experts consider it a crucial component of repairing the global food system. As we face climate change and a future with even more people to feed, sea lettuce takes the term "superfood" literally.