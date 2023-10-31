Ramen Seasoning Packets Add A Spicy Kick To Your Scrambled Eggs

Few things in life make our taste buds purr like the flavor of instant ramen noodles. But, if you use the noodles on their own in a stir fry, you can save that silver packet of seasoning to use the next time you make scrambled eggs. The same salty and herby flavoring that makes for a delicious broth can also add some spicy oomph to your morning eggs.

The instant ramen noodles packet contains a seasoning that is packed with sodium, so you can its contents just as you would use salt and pepper. Simply add the contents of the seasoning packet to your eggs before you start whisking them. This will allow you to fully incorporate the seasoning as you blend the yolk and egg whites together until the eggs are pale yellow and foamy. Once your mixture has the right consistency, scramble away when it hits the frying pan. You can also use this trick when making a tasty and delicious omelet.