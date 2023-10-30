Don't Bother Storing Leftover Salad That's Already Been Dressed

Holding onto leftovers is always done with good intentions. After all, why toss the odds and ends of last night's dinner out after you or someone spent so much time preparing it, and the meal will still be perfectly good to eat tomorrow? In addition to helping you to cut back on unnecessary waste, keeping leftovers can even save you the hassle of meal prepping. But unfortunately, not every dish can be saved for another day — we're looking at you, dressed salad.

At the risk of stating the obvious, lettuce can be pretty delicate. Varieties such as ruffled Batavia, velvety Bibb, leafy spring greens, and even crisp Romaine are ready to wilt the moment they're looked at, and once tossed in dressing, their tender structures become weighed down by the heft of oily vinaigrettes and creamy dressings. But, that's just the tip of the iceberg head. The high level of acidity in salad dressings also works to break down lettuce leaves, and in a matter of hours turn slippery and slimy.

Since texture is significantly compromised after being dressed, there's no point in saving leftover salad. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before dumping a bowl into the compost bin.