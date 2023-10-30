The Dish Andre Rush Would Make For Gordon Ramsay On MasterChef

Chef Andre Rush is someone who's always ready to step up to a challenge. The retired Master Sergeant and former White House Chef recently chatted with Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, and he shared that if he ever had the opportunity to present a dish to Chef Gordon Ramsay on "MasterChef," Rush would choose to serve a beef Wellington — a culinary ordeal not for the faint of heart, especially for anyone familiar with Ramsay's work.

It's no secret that Ramsay is a fan of beef Wellington. The English dish features a tender cut of filet steak coated in prosciutto and a savory duxelle, all baked in a buttery puff pastry crust. It's notoriously difficult to master and is often considered among the most difficult dishes to prepare due to all the components and techniques required.

But Rush knows that's not all he would have to contend with — and that's by choice. He noted that he would purposely present a dish that Ramsay would be "very scrutinizing" of, which makes beef Wellington a perfect fit: It's one of the star dishes at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurants. Selecting a beef Wellington as a competition dish would be a risky move on Rush's part, but he told us that he would be ready for however Ramsay would react toward his version of the dish. "You know what? I love fire. I'm that guy," he said.