Yogurt Is The Creamy Topping That Basic Instant Ramen Needs

Although there are a million and one ways to seriously upgrade your instant ramen, one of the tastiest may be the one you'd least expect: adding in yogurt. Creamy ramen has been trending in TikTok in the past year or two, and while the kewpie mayo and egg additions sound delicious, yogurt puts a slightly different spin on the dish. Instead of making your noodles richer and heartier, yogurt can add lightness, tang, and — of course — creaminess.

Unlike with the upgraded TikTok instant ramen, you'll want to initially dollop your yogurt on top of your bowl instead of mixing it in. Yogurt has a long history of being used as a finishing touch for savory foods, as it's deployed in everything from short rib borscht to classic tzatziki sauce. But amidst the meaty, umami-heavy tastes in instant ramen, the dairy product's sharp tang will provide a yummy balance of flavor. If you prefer spicier varieties of these noodle packets, the dairy in yogurt can be a welcome relief for your tongue, and it can help to cool the overall temperature of your bowl too. And if you just want something a little lighter than eggs or mayo, it's an ideal creamy ingredient replacement.