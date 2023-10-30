Pasta Cacio E Uova Uses Eggs And Cheese For A Smooth Neapolitan Sauce

Naples is full of gastronomic delights that always amaze. In fact, even on a regional level, Campania boasts incredible dishes. Yet, beyond flashier classics like Margherita pizza and custard-filled sfogliatelle, recipes like aglio e olio that are made with just a few humble ingredients still manage to wow. Of these modest offerings, one dish has captured our hearts entirely, and that's pasta cacio e uova. Known as cas' e ova in the Neapolitan dialect, the pasta is defined by its incredibly opulent sauce crafted with little more than egg and cheese.

Simple yet substantial, pasta cacio e uova is sort of like the meatless predecessor of its Roman relative, carbonara. Sharing many of the same ingredients like pecorino romano (cacio) and eggs (uova), the Neapolitan recipe forgoes the guanciale and instead works in some Parmigiano Reggiano along with a clove of punchy garlic and a handful of parsley for added complexity. Needless to say, short pasta with ridges like tubetti work best to fully capture these flavorful sauce components.

But, just because pasta cacio e uova is a meat-free dish, this doesn't mean it lacks a savory element. Thanks to the richness of the earthy egg yolks and the funkiness of sweetly salty Parmigiano Reggiano and sharp and zesty Pecorino Romano, the recipe teems with umami flavors — not to mention an abundance of protein. If you're not averse, you can even use melted lard as a meaty nod to the way the dish was traditionally prepared.