Duff Goldman's Creative Way To Bake With Canned Cranberry Sauce - Exclusive

Canned, jellied cranberry sauce is one of the more divisive staples on the Thanksgiving table. Some people view the wobbly log of sweetened cranberry juice with disdain and don't let it get anywhere near their turkey, but for others, the holiday isn't complete without this jiggly condiment. Food Network star Duff Goldman is in the latter camp. As he told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, he even prefers it to the fresh cranberry sauce he makes from scratch. "I make it good, but the stuff in the can, it's just cranberries and sugar, there's nothing weird in there, and I like it. I like the texture of it. I like how smooth it is."

Goldman doesn't just eat canned cranberry on Thanksgiving — he also makes unique autumn desserts with it. At his bakery, Charm City Cakes, canned cranberry is a key ingredient in their delicious cranberry walnut cake. But Goldman's tip for a canned cranberry dessert you can make at home is even more ingenious. "I've used it for thumbprint cookies," he said. "You take it and you got to mash it up and get it soft again, and then you can pipe it into the cookie." Thumbprint cookies are often filled with some kind of jelly or jam, so using canned cranberry sauce is an inspired twist on the classic formula.