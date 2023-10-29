Major Meatpacker Grapples With High Costs And Low Sales Of Pork

Inflation sucks — both for consumers and producers. It may not directly impact major corporations, but follow the chain far enough and these food-producing giants are often staffed by small-scale farmers.

Take, for instance, WH Group, the Hong Kong-based owner of Smithfield Foods. Smithfield is the United States' largest pork company, and WH is the world's largest. It also owns the largest meat processing company in Asia, Shuanghui Development. The global meatpacker controls all the steps from hog production to processing, packaging, and distribution. Smithfield alone recorded sales of $126 million in 2022. But, in the third fiscal quarter of 2023, the company sang a different tune. Profits have declined measurably and don't show signs of recovering any time soon.

Smithfield saw an operating loss of $431 million from quarter one to quarter three. This drop has made the WH Group's overall profit fall by 36% compared to 2022. Conversely, sales are remaining steady or even improving in WH's Asia and Europe markets. The National Pork Producers Council's report states that "Average cost and breakeven levels are 9% higher than one year ago and have increased 60% over three years." Despite steep and unbudging production costs for farmers, pork has had 20% lower values in quarter three of 2023 than at the same time in 2022. In a company earnings announcement, the WH Group board of directors shared cautious optimism: "We will strive for the best results amid the highly uncertain external environment."