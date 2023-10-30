For A Faster Boil, Be Sure To Start With The Right Pot

Aesthetics probably play a role in how you select your cookware — and who could blame you for choosing a colorful set of pots and pans? However, when it boils right down to it (no pun intended), there are more important factors to consider. For instance, when trying to cut down on the dull minutes spent in the kitchen pot-watching, you'll want to work with a pan that heats up more quickly or a pot that boils more rapidly. There are all sorts of tips and tricks to speed up the process of boiling water, and one of the most important is selecting the proper pot.

When determining which will send liquid into a rolling boil the fastest, dimensions make a difference. In contrast to a large vessel that takes longer to warm up, a smaller one can get the job done in a fraction of the time because there is simply less metal to heat. Since petite options may not always make sense depending on what you're cooking, the volume of liquid used to fill a pot is equally important, and why you should only use as much water as you need. Shape can play a pretty significant role, too. When in doubt about which pots and pans will lead to a quicker bubble and boil, remember that shallower and/or wider vessels allow more surface area to be in direct contact with the heat source, requiring less energy for the water to reach its boiling point.