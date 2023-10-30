Change Up Your Usual Pasta Salad By Swapping In Spaghetti

With cooking, there are a few culinary rules that you always need to stick to. For example, you should always keep your knives sharp and never add extra spices without tasting your food first. Yet, there are a few rules that are more like suggestions. For example, never using spaghetti for pasta salad isn't a hard and fast rule.

Some people may tell you to stick to small, spiraled shapes since they're the absolute best pasta to use for pasta salad. And while they do work well, switching it up with spaghetti never hurts. Experimenting with the longer pasta can result in incredible dishes. With spaghetti's thin shape, creating a lightweight, refreshing salad is best for the pasta.

Look to Greek or Italian cuisine for bright and zesty flavors such as goat cheese, sweet peppers, or zucchini steeped in vinegar to complement the pasta. Adapt mandarin chicken pasta salad – an Asian-fusion recipe — to bring a sweet, citrus flair to spaghetti.