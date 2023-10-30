Thaw And Mash A Frozen Avocado For Guacamole On Demand

Avocados are one of Mexico's greatest gifts to the world. Unfortunately, avocados aren't as widely available outside of the temperate and tropical climates that lie closer to the equator. Many grocery stores and produce brands now sell frozen avocado halves and chunks, allowing us to enjoy avocados whenever the craving strikes. Freezing avocado meat alters its consistency, so the best use for the frozen variety is mashed into smoothies, avocado toasts, mousses, and dips. Consequently, frozen avocados are perfect for the most famous avocado dish of all: guacamole.

Not only will mashing avocado with lime juice mask the slightly mushy consistency of thawed frozen avocado, but it will also ingratiate its flavor. If you buy packaged frozen avocados, they're treated with citric acid to maintain their bright green coloring. Since frozen avocados already have a tangy additive, they'll fit right into a dish like guacamole that's known for its zestiness. Whether you buy them or freeze fresh ones yourself, the best way to maximize the creaminess of frozen avocados for guacamole is to thaw them slowly. You can either put the frozen avocado you'll need in the fridge to thaw overnight or let the avocado defrost for an hour at room temperature on your countertop. Once the avocados have thawed, you can follow a standard guacamole recipe, mashing them with a potato masher, fork, or spoon with salt, garlic, and a squeeze of lime juice.