Easily Thicken Scalloped Potatoes With Instant Flakes
There are many ways of cooking spuds, but one of our favorites is scalloped potatoes. Their soft, creamy texture and flavorful taste make them a beloved comfort food for many. However, one common challenge many cooks face when preparing this dish is achieving the perfect thickness in the sauce. A sauce that's too thin can result in a watery dish lacking the rich, luxurious texture that scalloped potatoes are famous for. Thankfully, there's a simple and effective solution to this problem: Use instant potato flakes.
Instant potato flakes are an excellent thickening agent made from real potatoes that have been cooked, mashed, and then dried. When added to watery scalloped potatoes, they absorb excess moisture and thicken the sauce, improving the overall consistency. The best thing about incorporating instant potato flakes is that they don't alter the taste or appearance of the dish, therefore, the integrity and authenticity of the scalloped potatoes are maintained. Plus, this method doesn't create lumps in the sauce, which is a common downside when using flour as a thickener.
Other measures to prevent watery scalloped potatoes
Preventing watery scalloped potatoes begins during the preparation stage. First, it's essential to choose the right type of potatoes. Go for starchy varieties, such as russets, rather than waxy types, such as red potatoes. Starchy potatoes are less watery, contributing to a thicker, creamier dish. Additionally, take the time to drain and pat the potato slices dry prior to assembly in order to remove excess moisture that could compromise the consistency of the dish.
Another crucial aspect to consider is the amount of external liquid introduced into the baking dish. Avoid drowning the potatoes in the sauce. Instead, add just enough liquid to graze the top layer of the ingredients. Excessive liquid will get in the way of achieving the desired thickness and creaminess. Finally, after baking, allow the dish ample time to rest. This resting phase is not merely a cooling period but also a crucial thickening stage. By incorporating all of these tips into your scalloped potato preparation process, you can effectively prevent a watery outcome and guarantee a dish that resonates with the creamy richness that scalloped potatoes are celebrated for.