Easily Thicken Scalloped Potatoes With Instant Flakes

There are many ways of cooking spuds, but one of our favorites is scalloped potatoes. Their soft, creamy texture and flavorful taste make them a beloved comfort food for many. However, one common challenge many cooks face when preparing this dish is achieving the perfect thickness in the sauce. A sauce that's too thin can result in a watery dish lacking the rich, luxurious texture that scalloped potatoes are famous for. Thankfully, there's a simple and effective solution to this problem: Use instant potato flakes.

Instant potato flakes are an excellent thickening agent made from real potatoes that have been cooked, mashed, and then dried. When added to watery scalloped potatoes, they absorb excess moisture and thicken the sauce, improving the overall consistency. The best thing about incorporating instant potato flakes is that they don't alter the taste or appearance of the dish, therefore, the integrity and authenticity of the scalloped potatoes are maintained. Plus, this method doesn't create lumps in the sauce, which is a common downside when using flour as a thickener.