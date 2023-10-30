How A Silicone Stopper Can Prevent Water From Boiling Over

We've all faced that irritating scenario: You've stepped away momentarily, trusting the contents of your cooking pot on the stove to behave, only to return to a chaotic spill, leaving you scrambling to undo the mess and salvage your meal. Such occurrences are not just disruptive but also add unnecessary stress and cleanup to the cooking process. Luckily, the silicone stopper is specifically designed to prevent this, ensuring a mess-free cooking environment. So how does it work?

The design of the stopper is simple yet serves as the key aspect of its functionality. It's shaped like a lid, which forms a secure seal on the pot or pan. The central part of the stopper is concave in shape, ensuring the rising bubbles that form while boiling water do not spill over. In addition to that, the silicone stopper's perforated center allows steam to escape, preventing pressure buildup inside the pot or pan, thus further ensuring the boiling contents are contained effectively. It also aids in temperature regulation so the contents of the pot do not get overheated.