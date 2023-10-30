Spice Up Your Roasted Pumpkin Seeds With A Simple Chili Blend

Pumpkin spice may take center stage in the fall, but it's not the only way you can enjoy these beloved orange gourds. Roasted pumpkin seeds are a tasty snack that can be eaten plain or sprinkled on salads, soups, and avocado toast. But, whether you're scooping them out of the pumpkins yourself or buying a bag at the store, these seeds can always use a little sprucing up in the flavor department. On their own, they have a mildly nutty taste — but, when you roast them and add certain seasonings, you'll end up with a crave-worthy savory (or sweet!) snack.

To give your roasted pumpkin seeds a spicy boost of flavor, all you need to do is add a simple chili spice blend using staples you likely already have in your pantry. Mix together salt, paprika, cumin, and chili flakes, and sprinkle the flavorful medley on your seeds after tossing them in olive oil. You'll get a pop of spice along with notes of earthiness and nuttiness, which make for a warming combination perfect for fall. These chili-roasted pumpkin seeds can be a tasty handheld snack, or the perfect topping to a bowl of creamy vegan roasted acorn squash soup or roasted butternut squash salad.