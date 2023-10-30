Spice Up Your Roasted Pumpkin Seeds With A Simple Chili Blend
Pumpkin spice may take center stage in the fall, but it's not the only way you can enjoy these beloved orange gourds. Roasted pumpkin seeds are a tasty snack that can be eaten plain or sprinkled on salads, soups, and avocado toast. But, whether you're scooping them out of the pumpkins yourself or buying a bag at the store, these seeds can always use a little sprucing up in the flavor department. On their own, they have a mildly nutty taste — but, when you roast them and add certain seasonings, you'll end up with a crave-worthy savory (or sweet!) snack.
To give your roasted pumpkin seeds a spicy boost of flavor, all you need to do is add a simple chili spice blend using staples you likely already have in your pantry. Mix together salt, paprika, cumin, and chili flakes, and sprinkle the flavorful medley on your seeds after tossing them in olive oil. You'll get a pop of spice along with notes of earthiness and nuttiness, which make for a warming combination perfect for fall. These chili-roasted pumpkin seeds can be a tasty handheld snack, or the perfect topping to a bowl of creamy vegan roasted acorn squash soup or roasted butternut squash salad.
Other ideas for tasty pumpkin seed spice blends
Of course, this spice blend isn't the only combo you can go for if you want to jazz up your roasted pumpkin seeds. Try using chili powder in place of chili flakes, and mix it with garlic powder and cayenne for an extra punch. Or, go the sweet and spicy route and combine salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and brown sugar.
And, if you want to really think outside the box, select your seasonings around a specific cuisine. Use a za'atar spice blend (typically made with sumac, oregano, thyme, marjoram, and sesame seeds) for Middle Eastern pumpkin seeds; Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and red pepper flakes for pizza-inspired Italian snacks; or garam masala for seeds full of warming Indian flavors.
Once you've nailed down your seasonings of choice, roasting your pumpkin seeds couldn't be any easier. Spread them out in an even layer on a baking sheet, after you've cleaned and dried them if you scooped them from the fruit yourself. It's extra important here to make sure they're dry so that they crisp up properly. Then, bake your seasoned seeds for about 25 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, let them cool, and dig in.