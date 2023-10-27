Sweetgreen Adds 3 Fan-Favorite, Seasonal Salads To The Permanent Menu

There is a lot of new action happening on the menu at Sweetgreen. The fast casual restaurant chain has not only added a whole new meal option, but two beloved salads and a grain bowl to its permanent menu. The salad company has been undergoing a lot of changes recently, from revamping its Sweetgrass rewards program to investing heavily in the complete automation of its Sweetgreen stores, but the new menu options represent the biggest change to the actual food at its restaurants in years.

Sweetgreen recently debuted several new protein plates — larger meals featuring double portions of proteins over grains — which have been targeted at customers eating dinner, according to a 2023 press release from the company. But buried in that announcement was another big move: Three dishes that had previously been limited-run seasonal options will now be available year-round.

Sweetgreen has been a little scant on the details as to why it made this move, but the three items that are now permanent options are the Italian Chopped Salad, BBQ Chicken Salad, and the Elote Bowl. The Italian Chopped Salad and BBQ Chicken Salad were both introduced just this year in the summer of 2023. The Elote Bowl, on the other hand, is a longtime summer favorite that has come back year after year. However, while the two salads will be listed on the normal menu, the Elote Bowl will only be available as an online item.