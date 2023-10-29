A Sweet Touch Is The Easiest Way To Fix A Dish That's Too Spicy

No matter how much you love spicy food, there's always a chance of crossing that tenuous threshold between piquant and painful. Even one bite of an overly spicy dish will launch you beyond the eye-watering, tongue-singing point of no return. If you're left with a running nose and salivating mouth after an overzealous addition of spice, you can save what's left of your dish with a simple remedy you're likely to have in your pantry.

A dash of something sweet, whether it's sugar, honey, agave, or maple, is the easiest way to salvage an over-spiced dish. Spicy and sweet receptors exist on our tongue in different capacities; Sweet is one of the five major tastes detected by our tastebuds while spicy flavors are detected by pain receptors. By adding sugar to spicy food, we activate sweet receptors on our tongue which detracts from the spicy pain receptors, effectively balancing the two flavors. Other theories suggest that sugar molecules bind to capsaicinoid chemicals responsible for the painful heat.

Because spicy receptors have less to do with taste perception, sweetness neutralizes the heat without eliminating the underlying flavor of a spicy ingredient. For example, if you add too many chili peppers to your birria broth, a dash of sugar will help eliminate the uncomfortable burning sensation while enhancing the inherent flavor of the peppers themselves. Furthermore, you can add even more depth of flavor to your dish depending on the type of sweetener you use.