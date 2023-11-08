Watch 2 Brothers Eat 21 Chicken Sandwiches In Less Than 24 Hours

There's been an influx of chicken sandwiches on restaurant menus in recent years. From fast-food giants like McDonald's and Popeyes to fast-casual joints such as Shake Shack, almost every eatery has created its own version of the sandwich by now. What exactly makes all of these sandwiches unique? With the endless options these days, it can be difficult to figure out. To help, Brian and Scott Wilson, or the Mashed Brothers as we like to call them, set out to try 21 chicken sandwiches in less than 24 hours (Yes, you read that correctly!).

"I want to figure out which [sandwiches] are on the bottom so that I can eat the ones that are on the top," Scott explains. To establish a hierarchy, the brothers created a sliding scale starting with the "Mashallin Award" for the supreme sandwiches to the "Burger Time Award" for places that should stick to burgers. In between, there are letter grades A through F (with an S-tier above the A). You're already aware that most eateries have spicy chicken sandwiches and deluxe variations, but to make it easier on their stomachs, Brian and Scott stuck to classic versions. You'll watch them go from national chains like Wendy's to regional spots like Jaggers, along with a microphone attached to a spatula, to figure out who's serving up the most delicious crispy chicken sandwich — so you don't have to.