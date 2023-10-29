The Tastiest Bread To Use For Your Next Roast Beef Sandwich

You can use any bread you like to make a roast beef sandwich. If you want to follow in the footsteps of the pros, however, there is one choice that reigns supreme. At its core, a roast beef sandwich is comprised of thinly sliced meat and mustard, although it's common to add lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and horseradish — and the list of ingredients used to upgrade the sandwich includes the likes of gravy, caramelized onions, and giardiniera. But, whether you go for the simpler formula or pile your add-ons high, roast beef sandwiches pair perfectly with rye bread.

The combination is a spin on the classic pastrami on rye sandwich, which is a staple in New York Jewish delis. There is a rich cultural history behind the sandwich, but if we're looking at it from purely a taste perspective, the strong flavors of the roast beef and mustard are ideal for rye bread. The rye slices get their unique taste from caraway seeds, and they have a deep, complex flavor with notes of sourness, nuttiness, and earthiness that both balances out the juiciness of the meat and complements the potent mustard.