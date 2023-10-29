Replace Vinegar With Pickled Veggies For A Perfectly Balanced Pasta Salad

A popular and refreshing spring and summertime dish, pasta salad colorfully blends common salad ingredients with cold pasta and seals the deal with an oil and vinegar dressing. However, pasta salads get a bad rap for gaining an acerbic, metallic taste after sitting for too long in the serving bowl. The culprit responsible for pasta salad's quick and unappetizing demise is vinegar.

While vinegar and oil are a classic duo for veggie-based salad dressings, pasta isn't as absorbent or complementary as lettuce. Therefore, it's best to remove vinegar from the equation altogether in order to achieve a well-balanced, delicious pasta salad without an unpleasant aftertaste. Of course, acidity is still a crucial factor in pasta salad, but you can bring it to the recipe by using pickled veggies instead.

Typically, pickling juices are a blend of vinegar, water, sugar, and salt used to simultaneously infuse and preserve vegetables. Pickled vegetables are thus bursting with just the right amount of acidity your pasta salad needs, not to mention the benefits of their inherent vegetal flavors. They also have soft yet crisp textures that pair perfectly with tender pasta. Furthermore, many pickled vegetables come complete with additional seasonings and herbs like mustard seeds, garlic, dill, bay leaves, coriander, allspice, and red pepper flakes. By adding spiced and pickled vegetables to pasta salad, you're also adding depth of flavor and sophistication.