For Tastier Pasta Dishes, Don't Let Those Noodles Sit For Too Long

Name a more universally beloved, comforting, delicious food than a good melty lasagna, spaghetti, or gooey mac and cheese – it's impossible. Transcending cultures, geography, and palates, pasta is the ultimate meal to tuck into when you want something nourishing and comforting in a way that feels like home. But as any pasta lover knows, as classic as a box of mac and cheese may be, there's a wide range between that and the high-end pasta dishes you'll find at a restaurant. If you want to step up your pasta-making skills to replicate this level of goodness at home, it might not be about adding a step, but taking one away. If you're draining your noodles and letting them sit while your sauce cooks, the minutes spent sitting in a colander cause noodles to lose vital tenderness and moisture.

Though it takes some extra forethought, attempt to time your cooking so your pasta finishes right as it's time to add it to the sauce, to minimize the chance for it to become chewy or tough. Less is more when it comes to cook time. To maximize the texture and flavor of your meal, stop boiling your noodles before they're completely finished and let them have their final few minutes of cook time in the sauce itself. This not only allows the flavors to marry together, but helps the sauce and pasta combine and become better incorporated for a cohesive dish with saucey goodness coating every bite.