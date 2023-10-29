Sesame Seed Bun Croutons Are The Added Touch Cheeseburger Soup Needs
Of all the hybrid soup mash-ups, none are as decadent and satisfying as the Loaded Cheeseburger Soup. A comfort food classic that combines potatoes, cheese, and ground beef for a mind-blowing meal, this dish lets you enjoy a barbecue favorite as a heart-warming soup. The only thing missing? The nutty, sesame-studded burger bun. But you can fix even that hang-up by transforming your burger buns into crispy, crunchy croutons.
Think of what the burger bun brings to the traditional hamburger. Sure, it works as a clean way to enjoy your meat and toppings without getting your hands messy, but it also works as a textural counterpoint and a nice nutty addition to the overall flavors. Sesame bun croutons work in the same way, bringing a welcome crunch to the creamy soup, as well as a lovely addition of robust sesame flavor. Plus, it's a snap to transform your bland buns into perfectly crisp croutons.
Croutons with a nutty twist
To make your croutons, all you need to do is dice your buns and toast them in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 to 10 minutes. But if you'd like to bring a little something extra to the table, you can coat the cubes in a bit of melted butter or oil to get them extra crispy. You can also toss them with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, or other desired seasonings. Smoked paprika or cayenne might add a nice touch of heat or some dried dill if you want to inject a touch of pickle flavor. Still, plain will work just as well if you're rushed on time.
Of course, this hack can apply to any burger bun you choose. If you prefer a pretzel or brioche bun to the classic covering, feel free to dice and toast those instead. Anything you would use as a bread bookend for a burger is fair game here. It also doesn't have to be limited to a cheeseburger-style soup. Think of using burger bun croutons to top other rich, cheesy soups, like cheddar broccoli soup or a loaded potato soup. Whatever you go with, you need to get sesame bun croutons involved in your dinner routine.