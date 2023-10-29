Sesame Seed Bun Croutons Are The Added Touch Cheeseburger Soup Needs

To make your croutons, all you need to do is dice your buns and toast them in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 to 10 minutes. But if you'd like to bring a little something extra to the table, you can coat the cubes in a bit of melted butter or oil to get them extra crispy. You can also toss them with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, or other desired seasonings. Smoked paprika or cayenne might add a nice touch of heat or some dried dill if you want to inject a touch of pickle flavor. Still, plain will work just as well if you're rushed on time.

Of course, this hack can apply to any burger bun you choose. If you prefer a pretzel or brioche bun to the classic covering, feel free to dice and toast those instead. Anything you would use as a bread bookend for a burger is fair game here. It also doesn't have to be limited to a cheeseburger-style soup. Think of using burger bun croutons to top other rich, cheesy soups, like cheddar broccoli soup or a loaded potato soup. Whatever you go with, you need to get sesame bun croutons involved in your dinner routine.