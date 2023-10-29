Which Day You Should Shop At Whole Foods For The Best Deals

It may feel a little "Matrix"-esque, but pay attention to the yellow and blue signs as you roam the aisles of your local Whole Foods. Yellow signs give you the standard sale price; however, those blue signs for Prime members can mean savings of up to 50% off. This is when you might want to stock up on all those Whole Foods pantry staples. And, if you are an Amazon Prime member and are familiar with its exciting discount-riddled Prime days, look for similar deals from July to October at Whole Foods. That's right, the grocery chain offers in-store Prime Day sales as well.

Need more savings? We live in an app-driven world and to really take advantage of those Whole Foods sales, you do want to download the store's app. This gives you access to additional savings at checkout and, every so often, you might even get a digital coupon you can use. But the app is really just the beginning when it comes to monitoring and accessing sales.

It seems cliché, but following Whole Foods' social media accounts is a great way to make sure you're aware of all available bargains and deals as you're planning out your weekly or monthly grocery excursions. In addition to hyping sales, Whole Foods also uses its socials to introduce customers to new products, highlight seasonal items, and suggest recipes and pairings.