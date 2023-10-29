The Best Ways To Store Buttermilk And Keep It Fresh

Buttermilk, for anyone who is unfamiliar, is fermented milk — it has a thicker consistency than regular milk, as well as a tart flavor. It's used for a variety of baked goods, from pancakes and biscuits to muffins. If you enjoy baking or cooking, then it's really useful to have buttermilk on hand. However, if you want to have buttermilk available at all times, then you need to know the best way to store it to keep it fresh.

If you're going to use buttermilk within about two weeks, then you can simply keep it in the fridge. If the container is unopened, you could even keep it there for a few days past the two weeks. However, it's always important to look out for signs that it's gone bad before using it — for instance, buttermilk naturally contains small lumps, but if it's overly chunky, then that's a sign that it's no longer good. Additionally, if there's a strong odor, any discoloration, or mold, then throw it out. If you're planning to hold on to buttermilk for longer than two weeks, then you'll need to store it in the freezer.