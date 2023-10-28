The Reason You Should Avoid Thick-Cut Meat When Making Candied Bacon

Sweet, salty, and smoky is what well-made candied bacon should taste like. As for texture, it should be crisp and perfectly caramelized, crackling just slightly between your teeth as you take a bite. However, the reality is that achieving these attributes can be difficult without the proper know-how. Despite the fact that technique is the driving force behind success, starting with the right ingredients is just as essential. For this very reason, you should think twice before working with thick-cut bacon.

Making lacquered bacon is as simple as coating slices of meat with a sweet ingredient like brown sugar and then baking until caramelized. While sugar is capable of imparting richly toasted and nutty nuances, it can blacken and become bitter in an instant as sugar begins to melt, and its molecules start breaking down. As a result, this sensitivity to heat can pose a problem when sugar is sprinkled over thick-cut bacon. But why?

Since meatier strips of bacon take longer to cook and crisp up, this means that the sugar coating will also be subject to heat for longer, thus increasing the chances of the sugar burning long before bacon has had a chance to fully cook. On the other hand, if lacquered bacon is removed at the first signs of the sugar's caramelization, the meat will be left chewy and undercooked. Either way you look at it, using thick-cut bacon is a risky move when making candied bacon.