Sweet Potato Starch Gives Popcorn Chicken An Extra Crunchy Exterior

Making your way through the bustling streets of Taipei's night market, each turn feels like a sensory overload. The vibrant colors of stalls, the chatter of excited patrons, and an overwhelming bouquet of aromas fill the air. A particular scent beckons, and as you draw closer, you discover freshly deep-fried, golden-brown Taiwanese popcorn chicken. Of course, you have to try it, and each piping hot morsel boasts an extra crunchy exterior that resembles an army of puffed rice and seeds or tiny fried bubbles.

Aromatic fried Thai basil leaves accompany the popcorn chicken, amplifying the dish's allure; the chicken's exquisite crunch gives way to a juicy, tender interior, sending your taste buds into overdrive. What makes this chicken so delicious and crunchy? The taste is thanks to the chicken's marinade and a mix of seasonings like Sichuan peppercorns, garlic powder, salt, white pepper, and monosodium glutamate (MSG). As for that exquisite crunch — well, that's usually thanks to sweet potato starch and a little water.

Like cornstarch, tapioca starch, and potato starch, sweet potato starch is a gluten-free and vegan starch derived from a vegetable. You can use it as a thickening agent for soups and sauces or use it to bread proteins before frying, which makes it the perfect way to add a little crunch to your own popcorn chicken.