To Brew Large Quantities Of Coffee, Turn To Your Slow Cooker

As a typical large slow cooker can hold 6 to 7 quarts, you'll want to adjust your water and coffee quantities accordingly. If you normally use 1 tablespoon of grounds for every cup of water when making cold brew, use 1.5 to 1.75 cups (aka 24 to 28 tablespoons) for the 6 to 7 quarts of water in the slow cooker. Then, place cheesecloth over a strainer to ensure no grounds make it into your cold brew. When the java has chilled, simply pour a cup and add ice, milk, and sugar as desired.

If you prefer hot coffee, you can also make a recipe for flavored lattes in your Crockpot, although it will require you to brew the coffee in a separate device beforehand. But once that's done, you can pour your warm brew into the slow cooker with milk and any other ingredients for flavor — such as pumpkin pie spice, sugar, and pumpkin purée for DIY pumpkin spiced lattes, for example. Then, just set your device to low for a few hours until everything is nice and toasty.

This method is ideal for holiday parties, Christmas brunch, or just a Sunday morning making breakfast for your whole family. So, whether you want to brew actual java or just make some yummy drink concoctions in your slow cooker, whip out this device the next time you need to make coffee in bulk.