Skip The Tomato Soup And Serve Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Applesauce

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a childhood favorite that never seem to go out of style — and, why would they? Between the crisply toasted bread and gooey cheese filling, the sandwich is the ultimate comfort food. Keep it simple and let bread, butter, and cheese do all the heavy lifting, or experiment with any number or extras. No matter how you craft the sandwich, the biggest conundrum is deciding what should be served against the drool-worthy toastie. While tomato soup may be the traditional answer, we recommend switching out soup and instead serving grilled cheese with applesauce.

Drawing on the classic combo of cheese cubes and apple slices, it's only natural that pairing grilled cheese sandwiches and applesauce would fare just as well together. Much like how a vibrantly zesty tomato soup cuts through the richness of a grilled cheese, applesauce helps create balance. Contrasting the savoriness of the grilled cheese sandwich, sweet applesauce tames the sharpness and saltiness of the cheesy interior and acts as a sort of palate cleanser. In return, the fruity and honeyed qualities of the condiment are enhanced by the umami-riddled grilled cheese, resulting in a more complex bite. Additionally, against the crunchy slices of buttered and grilled bread, the juicy and refreshing applesauce even adds another element of textural variety.