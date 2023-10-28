Fry Expired Milk To Give It New Life
While you may not want to drink milk that is a day or two past its expiration date or even pour it into your favorite bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios, there's no need to dump it down the drain. You can actually fry it. Now, we aren't talking milk where you can see chunks and it looks like cottage cheese; however, a couple of days past the use-by date, is generally acceptable. In fact, soured milk has a few different uses when it comes to frying food.
You can use it in place of beaten eggs so your breadcrumbs adhere to whatever veggies you might want to fry — hello fried zucchini – and it works for frying chicken as well. Simply marinate your bird in the milk and then dredge it through whatever breading you like and fry it. The added tang from this expired ingredient is a flavor bonus your taste buds will definitely appreciate. But these aren't the only ways to use your leftover milk that's past its prime.
Sweet treat
You can transform expired milk into a sweet treat. In fact, it ranges from a popular street food in countries like China to a gourmet leche frita in Spain. Just combine your milk with some cornstarch and sugar and cook it over low heat until it forms a dense, creamy custard-like texture. Pour this transformed mixture into a pan and allow it to set in the fridge until it solidifies. Once it has, you can slice it up, bread it with a little panko breadcrumbs, and fry it until it is golden on the outside and warm and delicious on the inside. It may remind you of fried tofu in appearance, but the taste is one that both carnivores and herbivores will enjoy.
To truly make this sweet fried milk your own, add a little citrusy zest to the mix; opt for a little bit of cinnamon for a morning cinnamon and toast vibe; or break out the brown sugar and chocolate chips to make it a truly decadent treat. You can also drizzle a little honey on your fried milk sticks or make a nice dip out of chocolate, caramel, or marshmallow to go along with them.