Fry Expired Milk To Give It New Life

While you may not want to drink milk that is a day or two past its expiration date or even pour it into your favorite bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios, there's no need to dump it down the drain. You can actually fry it. Now, we aren't talking milk where you can see chunks and it looks like cottage cheese; however, a couple of days past the use-by date, is generally acceptable. In fact, soured milk has a few different uses when it comes to frying food.

You can use it in place of beaten eggs so your breadcrumbs adhere to whatever veggies you might want to fry — hello fried zucchini – and it works for frying chicken as well. Simply marinate your bird in the milk and then dredge it through whatever breading you like and fry it. The added tang from this expired ingredient is a flavor bonus your taste buds will definitely appreciate. But these aren't the only ways to use your leftover milk that's past its prime.