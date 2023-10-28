Cooking Spray Is The Secret To Getting Parchment Paper To Stick

Preparing to bake some glorious chocolate chip cookies, you've already meticulously measured your wet and dry ingredients and preheated your oven to the right temperature. You reach out for a fresh sheet of parchment paper, but as you attempt to lay it on your baking sheet, it curls rebelliously and refuses to stay put. Your frustration sets faster than your baked cookies cooling on a wire rack.

Before you toss aside the parchment in exasperation, here's a simple solution: Take out your cooking spray. A swift, light, and even misting of this kitchen staple onto your baking pan and the parchment paper will cling obediently to the oily surface, eliminating all the annoying curling. The parchment paper will remain taut and not shift in the oven during baking, even as the hot air circulates within.

If you don't have cooking spray, try brushing some neutral oil on the baking sheet. Softened dabs of butter or shortening work, too. Another clever backup plan involves placing a little buttercream or frosting on all four corners of the baking sheet, acting as anchors for your parchment paper.