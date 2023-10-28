Cooking Spray Is The Secret To Getting Parchment Paper To Stick
Preparing to bake some glorious chocolate chip cookies, you've already meticulously measured your wet and dry ingredients and preheated your oven to the right temperature. You reach out for a fresh sheet of parchment paper, but as you attempt to lay it on your baking sheet, it curls rebelliously and refuses to stay put. Your frustration sets faster than your baked cookies cooling on a wire rack.
Before you toss aside the parchment in exasperation, here's a simple solution: Take out your cooking spray. A swift, light, and even misting of this kitchen staple onto your baking pan and the parchment paper will cling obediently to the oily surface, eliminating all the annoying curling. The parchment paper will remain taut and not shift in the oven during baking, even as the hot air circulates within.
If you don't have cooking spray, try brushing some neutral oil on the baking sheet. Softened dabs of butter or shortening work, too. Another clever backup plan involves placing a little buttercream or frosting on all four corners of the baking sheet, acting as anchors for your parchment paper.
Maximize sweet and savory bakes with properly prepped parchment
Once your baking sheet is prepped with the now perfectly adhering parchment paper, you might ponder if the top of the paper needs another misting of cooking spray. The answer is usually no. Since parchment paper boasts an inherent non-stick property thanks to its silicone coating, additional sprays or greasing are often redundant. However, a light spritz of cooking spray doesn't hurt your super sticky and syrupy bakes, like toffee desserts or food with loads of melty cheeses. And if you want the bottom of your bakes to be crispier, a light layer of grease can help.
Bakers know parchment paper, rather than aluminum foil, reigns supreme in various baking scenarios. It's a cookie's best friend. It acts as a reliable barrier for cakes, guarding against a cake's sides and bottom sticking to the pan. Delicate and intricate bakes, like macarons or meringues, find their perfect match in parchment paper as well, benefitting from its non-stick qualities.
Venturing into savory territory, parchment paper remains a stalwart ally. Consider the elegant dish of fish en papillote or the simple pleasure of oven-roasted vegetables and potatoes. Parchment paper plays a pivotal role here, sealing in flavors and moisture for an evenly cooked, aromatic result. So, whether sweet or savory, parchment paper ensures optimal baking outcomes. Just make sure it sticks to the pan first, and you can achieve this quickly with a light spritz of cooking spray.