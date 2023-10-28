See What Unexpected Sauce Flavor Bobby Flay Loves To Pair With Chicken

Mint may seem like an herb that is reserved for lamb, but, per the New York Times, Bobby Flay says you can use it in a sauce for your pan-roasted chicken. Mint is often described as a refreshing and sweet flavor, but it can also be overwhelming. Flay takes this into consideration, playing off of these characteristics by using contrasting tastes like spicy serrano chile, mustard, and black pepper to create a sauce for chicken that will give your tongue all the feels.

While the cooling effects of mint temper the heat, the Iron Chef also adds a touch of honey and parsley, which truly round out the flavor, creating an unexpected but delicious pairing for your bird. Still, cooking with mint can be intimidating, which is why Flay turns his herb into a paste. This is not only a great way to manage its taste, but mint tends to become sticky and thick when you let your food processor work its magic.