Ground Almonds Are The Secret To Keeping Fruit Suspended In Cakes

Does the fruit in your cake always sink to the bottom no matter what you do? Then you may have overlooked the quiet hero in your pantry that can offer a solution: ground almonds (also known as almond meal). This gluten-free ingredient is the secret to keeping fruit suspended in cakes because it provides a thickening body to the batter.

Fruit falls when sitting in cake mix because heavy ingredients sink through lighter ones — it's simply a matter of gravity and density. A slack or loose batter can't hold the mass and volume of halved cherries or heavy chunks of pineapple so they gently fall to the bottom of the tin as they bake, even if you manage to get the cake in the oven as quickly as possible. Conversely, if your cake mix has a thicker and heavier consistency, the fruit will have a greater chance of remaining suspended within the batter. A simple way to bolster the thickness of the cake mix is to supplement or substitute the flour with ground almonds.

Ground almonds have a coarser texture than regular flour, resulting in a denser cake that's better able to hold and maintain the position of the fruit once it's stirred through the batter. Aside from keeping the fruit suspended in the mixture, ground almonds lend cakes a damper, tender character, courtesy of their fragrant natural oils. Plus, they impart a mild nuttiness to baked goods, providing flavor as well as an appetizing texture.