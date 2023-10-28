Why You Should Shred Your Own Chicken Instead Of Buying It At The Store

There are some delicious recipes out there that call for shredded chicken: quesadillas, tacos, salads, soups, and so on. To make things easy for yourself, it's definitely tempting to buy pre-shredded chicken at the grocery store. But, there's a key reason that you should shred your own.

If you shred your own chicken at home, you can control what type of chicken you want: white meat, dark meat, or even a mix of the two. Plus, you'll save money by buying whole pieces of chicken and shredding it yourself, rather than opting for a package that is already shredded for you. Finally, if you make it yourself, you know exactly what is going into it, health-wise, whereas a pre-made package may contain more sodium and fat, or could be overly processed.

Luckily, it's really quite simple to shred your own chicken. And there are a few different methods for you to choose from.