Upgrade The Flavor Of Spinach Artichoke Dip With Leftover Pot Roast
There's little that spinach and artichoke dip can't improve. Transformed into a breakfast quiche, added as a decadent filling for grilled cheese, or stirred into a fresh batch of mac and cheese, this appetizer quickly makes a satisfying dinner. But what if you flipped the script and incorporated a leftover dinner item into the dip itself? That's the delicious idea behind adding a bit of your leftover pot roast into a bubbling mix of veggie-packed cheesy dip.
Making the most of leftovers and a decadent formula, this pot roast-infused spinach and artichoke dip is the ultimate comfort food mash-up. Adding a boost of protein, the pot roast can bring smokey and savory undertones to the tangy blend, imparting a hefty bite to a creamy dip. Plus, this is an easy mix-in, with one particular option, the slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip, requiring little to no effort.
Adding beefy protein to a classic dip
To begin, consider what kind of pot roast you'd like to mix into your dip. A pepperoncini-spiked Mississippi pot roast or a paprika-coated roast would bring a welcome jolt of flavor, although a plain roast will work fine as well. Just be aware of the seasoning level of whatever roast you decide to add to the dip so that you can adjust accordingly.
Once you have your leftover roast on hand, make sure to pat dry the pieces of the beef as best you can; any excess moisture can throw off the texture of the dip. From there, you can either chop or shred the chunks of meat into a manageable size. A standard recipe for spinach artichoke dip can accommodate a cup to 1-and-a-half cups of chopped beef. You'll mix the beef in at the same time you'd add in the artichokes and spinach. After that, all you have to do is bake it or let it cook on low (if using a slow cooker) and wait for the dish to transform into the heartiest, most decadent dip you've ever tasted.