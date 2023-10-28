Upgrade The Flavor Of Spinach Artichoke Dip With Leftover Pot Roast

To begin, consider what kind of pot roast you'd like to mix into your dip. A pepperoncini-spiked Mississippi pot roast or a paprika-coated roast would bring a welcome jolt of flavor, although a plain roast will work fine as well. Just be aware of the seasoning level of whatever roast you decide to add to the dip so that you can adjust accordingly.

Once you have your leftover roast on hand, make sure to pat dry the pieces of the beef as best you can; any excess moisture can throw off the texture of the dip. From there, you can either chop or shred the chunks of meat into a manageable size. A standard recipe for spinach artichoke dip can accommodate a cup to 1-and-a-half cups of chopped beef. You'll mix the beef in at the same time you'd add in the artichokes and spinach. After that, all you have to do is bake it or let it cook on low (if using a slow cooker) and wait for the dish to transform into the heartiest, most decadent dip you've ever tasted.