Marcus Samuelsson Says This Is The Key To Perfect Deviled Eggs - Exclusive

Once you're confident in how you're cooking your eggs, Marcus Samuelsson says it's not so much the flavors that go into them but the textures that make or break your deviled eggs. Once the egg whites have been hollowed out, it's time to address the yolks. "Cream it up so it's nice and smooth, and add that texture on top," he advised. The juxtaposition between the ultra-smooth egg yolk filling and the textural topping will create that elevated touch. "Great deviled eggs have layers to it where the egg's got to be cooked perfect, the creaminess of the yolks will be really nice, and then you want a garnish on top that has different contrast in terms of texture."

For the textural element, Samuelsson also gave us some suggestions: "It could be boiled peanuts, for example, or it could be chicken skin." But he clarified that it's up to you to have the freedom and creativity to add "things that you want."

Of course, texture isn't just important for deviled eggs — it plays a huge role in all of Samuelsson's cooking. He explained, "It's about textures, because so much of all the cooking is about sides and making sure that the sides both visually and textually wise also pop." Adding texture will engage multiple senses and ultimately improve any dish, so try it with your deviled eggs and enjoy the upgrade.