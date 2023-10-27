A Little Bit Of Milk Is All You Need To Fix Broken Ganache

Knowing how to make a good ganache — a mixture of chocolate and cream melted together — is a must for anyone who enjoys home baking. After all, it's the perfect addition for desserts such as truffles, cakes, tarts, and more. However, once you start making ganache, you may come across an annoying problem: broken ganache. Broken ganache is when the mixture becomes grainy or oily because the chocolate and cream weren't sufficiently emulsified and have separated. Luckily, there's an easy way to fix this.

To fix the broken ganache, put it in a saucepan over low heat and begin whisking the mixture again — and, this time, add in a little bit of warm milk. As long as you keep whisking at a consistent pace while adding the milk, your ganache will be fixed in no time.

While it's always helpful to keep this tip in mind in case things go south during the baking process and you end up with a broken ganache, there are also some tips you can keep in mind to try to prevent this from happening in the first place.