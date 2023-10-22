The Stirring Mistake That Causes Oily Ganache

Making ganache is one of the richest things you can do with chocolate. A combination of heavy cream and melted chocolate, ganache serves as a base for multiple desserts such as chocolate truffles, lava cake, hot fudge, and deliciously pillowy namelaka. Here's the thing about ganache, though. It can go from smooth and glossy to split and oily in a flash. And while there are several ways this can happen, one of the easiest mistakes to make is to over-stir your ganache.

As ganache is, at its core, a mixture of ingredients that don't naturally bind together, a fair amount of stirring is required in order to bring it together. However, once you've gotten the ganache to that point, stop stirring immediately. Suppose you continue to stir past the point where the ganache has become fully emulsified. In that case, you will actually end up separating the oils and fats in the chocolate, resulting in a seized, grainy ganache.

Stopping once the ganache is mixed smoothly allows it to begin its natural process of setting. Ganache hardens as it cools. By ceasing stirring, it cools as a cohesive whole without separating. Still, you wonder, if I have over-stirred my ganache and it's gone grainy, is there any way to fix it? Of course, there is.