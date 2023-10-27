The Reason You Should Consider Rinsing Canned Sweet Potatoes

Canned sweet potatoes will help you expedite the long and tedious process involved in preparing and cooking sweet potatoes. They come cut into chunks or rounds that are already soft, tender, and ready to eat on the spot. Whether you eat them out of the can or incorporate them into a more elaborate recipe, rinsing off the sweet potatoes beforehand is more of a necessity than a suggestion.

Like most canned products, sweet potatoes come floating in canning liquid, which is key to their preservation. In the case of sweet potatoes, the canning liquid is a sugary syrup that helps to prevent their natural sugars from leaching out while they sit on your pantry shelf. Syrupy canning liquid helps maintain the equilibrium of sweetness in sweet potatoes as well as their bright color. However, the syrup is no longer necessary once you take the sweet potatoes out of the can because their natural sugars have been preserved. Leaving the syrup on the yams can hamper their taste.

Rinsing sweet potatoes of any leftover sugary film will uphold their integrity, giving you the most authentic sweet potato taste and texture. Most sweet potato recipes value the natural taste and texture of the yam first and foremost, adding sugar or seasonings separately instead of incorporating the canning liquid.