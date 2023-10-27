The Kitchen Gadget That Travels With Robert Irvine Everywhere - Exclusive

Blenders are wonderful entry points into the kitchen for beginning home cooks as they're incredibly versatile and do the majority of the culinary work for you. The range of price points most blenders are available in makes them an economical addition to your kitchen and an accessible method of preparing food. Irvine is such a staunch fan of blenders for those aforementioned reasons and because of their ability to be easily transported.

"Any blender will travel and I can do anything with [one]. Other than the knife, [the blender] is my most essential piece of equipment," he adds. Many portable blenders were designed to be used without the need for an electrical outlet, enabling them to reach communities with access to fewer resources.

Using a blender to break down fruits and vegetables is an excellent way to prepare nutritious meals with minimal effort. Blenders can be used for smoothies, vegetable purées, salsas, and hummus. Of course, when transporting your blender, you'll want to be sure to properly wrap any fragile components to protect them in your luggage.