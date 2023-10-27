How Hawaii's Pork Hash Differs From China's Shumai

Hawaii may be the newest American state, but it's a veritable microcosm of the mainland's cultural melting pot. Hawaiian cuisine is the result of its tropical climate and unique geography, situated in the middle of the Pacific between Asia and the Americas. You'll thus see Asian dishes and cooking techniques transformed with Hawaiian ingredients and American ingenuity. Pork hash is a Hawaiian dish that aptly exemplifies the melting pot of Asian influences and Westernized eating customs in the Pacific.

Described as the Hawaiian rendition of Chinese shumai, pork hash is an open-faced dumpling and popular dim sum snack that arrived in Hawaii in the late 1800s with the influx of Chinese immigrants who worked the island's plantations. Over the past century and a half, pork hash has become a distinct Hawaiian dish that diverges from shumai in many aspects. In fact, you will find pork hash and shumai sold in Hawaii in completely distinct types of restaurants. Pork hash is a popular takeout snack served at local Hawaiian counter service, takeout spots, and even Hawaiian 7-Elevens, while shumai is served at traditional Chinese dim sum restaurants.

Shumai originated centuries earlier, spreading to Southeast Asia and Japan, where it evolved into many varieties with more similarities than differences. However, Chinese shumai and pork hash differ in size, key ingredients, and typical accompaniments.