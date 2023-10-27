Flapper Pie Is An Underrated Staple Of The Canadian Prairies

In the 1920s, you couldn't stop into a cafe in any Canadian prairie town without spotting flapper pie on the menu. The treat was popular pre-Depression era, too, but when foodies suddenly had to get extra thrifty in the kitchen, flapper pie stuck around thanks to its minimal lineup of simple ingredients. So, why is it called a "forgotten" pie? Perhaps the "forgotten" part refers to the fact that the pie's popularity seems to be confined to a specific region in Canada and doesn't stretch especially far beyond that in the public eye. It was (and still is) a recipe passed between families and generations around Manitoba farms. Today, it belongs mostly to older generations, although it doesn't have to stay that way.

Still, Canadian foodies have far from forgotten the dish. The Waterloo County Quilters' Guild in Ontario still regularly enjoys flapper pies together, for example. In Canada, the prairie provinces are the 2,000-kilometer stretch of land between British Columbia and Ontario. The region begins where the Rocky Mountains end, unfolding onto sprawling plains, forests, and valleys. Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan are home to both a whirring metropolitan cityscape and rural life.

Have we piqued your appetite yet? For best results, flapper pie should be enjoyed the same day it's baked. Leftovers will keep in the fridge, but the lovely wet custard and meringue filling are prone to creating a soggy crust.