Change Up Regular Pie Crust By Using Your Favorite Stale Bread

Perhaps you baked more bread than you needed, or your eyes were bigger than your stomach when you went shopping at your local bakery. For whatever reason, you have an artisan loaf of bread starting to go stale, but you'd hate to throw it away. Sure, you could turn the loaf into crunchy croutons for your next Caesar salad, but is there a way to take your stale bread in a different direction? Enter the pie crumb crust, a pastry base that doesn't discriminate between cookies, crackers, or breadcrumbs for its edible mortar.

Blitzed into breadcrumbs and combined with a bit of seasoning and butter, your leftover bread will work as a press-in crust just as well as the usual suspects. Not only is this a perfectly creative way to reduce your food waste, but it's also a great way to bring a boost of flavor to your favorite pies. Breadcrumb crusts can introduce nuanced aromas to standard formulas, like a sourdough bite to lemon meringue pie, or a nutty bran taste to a jammy strawberry pie. Or you can watch how it provides savory goodness to your dinner pies, like a classic chicken pot pie with a seeded rye breadcrumb crust. The very best part? This crumbly crust is quite simple to make.