When Keeping Food Extra Cold, Newspapers Are The Perfect Insulator

Maintaining cold food at a proper temperature can be tough if you aren't near a fridge or freezer. We have all experienced this struggle in some way, whether you have tried to bring refreshments to the beach or needed to keep ice cream from melting while on your way home from the grocery store. Chilly dishes and beverages come in all shapes and sizes, too, so even if you splurge on a pricey cooler or other insulated container, it may not be the right solution. Luckily, there is an affordable and readily available insulation tool for you to use no matter what the scenario is, and it just so happens to be newspaper.

Using newspapers as an insulator is not a new idea. Prior to 1980, many grocers — especially fishmongers — would wrap their merchandise in the stuff to keep it chilled, and it is still sometimes used today (particularly in fish markets) with a few modern tweaks. The reason for the practice is because, while newsprint paper is indeed extremely thin, the wood pulp that it's made from conducts little to no heat. In other words, the newspaper creates a protective layer between the outside air and the cold item so that heat cannot travel through it very well, slowing the rate at which the item is able to warm. This way, your sandwiches, ice cream, or whatever else needs to stay chilly will remain at the desired temperature for a longer period of time.