You May Want To Pass On The Canadian Bacon At A Restaurant

Unless you're hitting up a designated brunch spot, at most restaurants, brunch is a once-a-week event, on Saturdays and Sundays only. So does that mean restaurants are rolling out the red carpet for these beloved infrequent affairs? Not exactly. In fact, the opposite might be true. It isn't universal industry practice, but brunch is often the thrifty final frontier of the near-death ingredient. As Anthony Bourdain wrote in "Kitchen Confidential," his tell-all magnum opus, "Brunch menus are an open invitation to the cost-conscious chef, a dumping ground for the odd bits left over from Friday and Saturday nights" or "an obvious attempt to offload the aging stuff."

That paints a nefarious picture. But, as unsuspecting brunch-goers slam bottomless mimosas and stumble out buzzed and stuffed by noon, a few bites of less-than-peak-condition meat are likely to slip under the radar. Big deal, right? Short answer: It depends.

Let's zero in on Canadian bacon – the juicy, sweet-salty crossover between American bacon and ham. It's cured, smoked, and with the exception of Hawaiian pizza and pasta carbonara, pretty much always served as a brunch food at restaurants. That means that by the time Sunday finally rolls around, that Canadian bacon could have been sitting in the walk-in cooler for six full days (or even longer).