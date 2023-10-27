Why You Shouldn't Worry If Aluminum Foil Discolors In The Oven

Whether you need to cover a casserole before popping it in the oven, line a cookie tray, or wrap up leftover slices of pizza, aluminum foil is one of those trusty kitchen staples that's always good to have on hand. It's food-safe, durable, incredibly versatile, and time-tested, having proven its usefulness in home kitchens for nearly a century. Aluminum foil is such a ubiquitous, must-have kitchen staple that it's hardly ever worth giving a second thought. That might change suddenly if you pull a cheesy, bubbling pan of lasagna out of the oven and notice that the aluminum foil covering the dish has turned dark and discolored. While it could look like cause for concern, the darkening and changes to the color are totally harmless.

The kitchen mainstay we've all come to rely on is made from alloy metal rolled thin and blended with trace amounts of silicone and iron to fortify and strengthen the material. What you're seeing is simply the result of moisture from the food interacting with the foil and creating a buildup of aluminum oxide. The dark brown or black discoloration on foil that has been in a hot oven is just the naturally occurring aluminum oxide becoming more noticeable to the naked eye via the increase in moisture from the food it's in contact with.