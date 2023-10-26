Use Your Hand Mixer To Remove The Guts Of A Pumpkin With Ease

Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern, making a punch bowl, or are just trying to get to those tasty little pumpkin seeds, each of these activities requires you to fully clean out a pumpkin. A task that's easier said than done, gutting the gourd can be messy and fairly time-consuming, especially if you're dealing with a particularly large pumpkin. Thankfully, there is a way to simplify the process. All you need is the help of a hand mixer.

There is definitely no shortage of tips and tricks for cleaning and carving pumpkins. Some swear by cutting the gourd from the bottom for easier access to seeds and guts. Others instead claim that there's no need to invest in dedicated pumpkin carving tools and that a kitchen knife and ice cream scoop are more than capable of getting the job done. Yet, of the many suggestions to take into consideration, we're big fans of the hand mixer hack to remove pumpkin guts with ease.

Essentially, when an electric hand mixer is inserted into a pumpkin, the beaters (or whisk attachments) are able to loosen up all those stringy bits and seeds in a mere matter of seconds. The result is a smooth and seed-free gourd without the hassle of scraping and scooping for what can seem like an eternity. Like we said, this method is our favorite!